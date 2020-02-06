Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 30 versus Cavaliers
Schroder recorded 30 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 win over the Cavaliers.
Schroder scored at least 30 for the fourth time through 50 appearances this season, and this is his eighth straight showing with at least 21. He's averaging 19.3 points, just behind his career best in that category (19.4 in 2017-18), plus Schroder is averaging career highs in threes (2.1) and rebounds (3.9) while maintaining career-high percentages from the field and beyond the arc.
