Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores game-high 24 points
Schroder tallied 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 victory over Sacramento.
Schroder moved back to the bench with Chris Paul returning to the lineup. The move did little to slow Schroder who put up another strong performance. He has been a top-80 player over the past month and appears to have fully embraced the sixth-man role. He is a key piece of the Thunder's rotation and there is no reason to think he can't keep up his current pace moving forward.
