Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores game-high 27 points
Schroder tallied 27 points (11-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 104-90 victory over the Jazz.
Schroder notched at least 20 points for the third straight game Monday, continuing his recent offensive explosion. Danilo Gallinari (ankle) was out for this one which afforded Schroder a little more freedom on the offensive end of the floor. Gallinari is typically a slow healer and if he is forced to miss additional time, Schroder could be worth a speculative pickup if he is floating around on your waiver wire.
