Schroder had 31 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3PT, 10-11 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 126-122 win over the Grizzlies.

Schroder's playing time has experienced an uptick and he has logged 30 or more minutes in each of his last seven contests coming off the bench -- he is averaging 23.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 52.6 percent from the field over that span. Even though he is not going to move into the starting unit any time soon, the veteran point guard should remain relevant in most fantasy formats due to his scoring totals on a nightly basis.