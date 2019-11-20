Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores season-best 31 points
Schroder had 31 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 112-107 loss against the Lakers.
Schroder has logged at least 30 minutes off the bench in four of his last eight outings, and has produced at a high rate when given an extended run on the court. The German playmaker averages 19.3 points, 3.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in those four 30-or-more minute outings. Even if he doesn't reaches that mark, Schroder should remain a decent fantasy asset given his role as OKC's sixth man thus far this season.
