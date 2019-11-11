Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores season-high 25 points
Schroder had 25 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 loss against the Bucks.
Schroder has seen 25 or more minutes in every single game this season, and has produced at a strong rate considering he shares minutes with the likes of Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The veteran point guard will probably continue coming off the bench but has been playing at a high level -- he averages 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds. 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes off the bench across his last five outings.
More News
