Schroder supplied 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and no other statistics in the Thunder's 117-13 win over the Rockets on Saturday.

It was a rare scoring-only stat line for Schroder, who's now contributed double-digit point totals off the bench in 11 consecutive games. The six-year veteran has been a virtual lock for double-digit shot attempts in each contest, keeping his value solid across all formats. Irrespective of Saturday's atypical scoring-dependent production, Schroder has also been serviceable in other categories, dishing out 4.1 assists and hauling in a career-high 3.4 rebounds.