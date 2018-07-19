Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Shipped to Oklahoma City
Schroder and Mike Muscala have been dealt from the Hawks to the Thunder in exchange for Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Schroder had been on the trading block for quite some time after his relationship with the organization appeared to sour due to some comments made publicly by the 24-year-old regarding the direction of the team. The Hawks then brought in Jeremy Lin in a trade earlier this offseason, which all but signaled Schroder's stay in Atlanta wouldn't last much longer. As a result, Schroder heads to Oklahoma City, where he'll likely be forced to backup Russell Westbrook at point guard. After averaging 31.0 minutes or more the last two seasons, Schroder's playing time will likely take a hit and he'll have to transition into a reserve role. Still, the Thunder wanted to increase their speed and add another ball-handler in the backcourt, which Schroder should be able to provide with ease.
