Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Shoots down Warriors
Schroder compiled 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in 25 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 120-92 win over the Warriors.
The Thunder throttled the Warriors from the opening tip, and though Schroder didn't start, he made sure Oklahoma City kept its foot on the gas when coach Billy Donovan sent out his second unit. While Schroder's all-around stat line was certainly impressive, it came on the back of unsustainable shooting and followed a 5-for-22 performance from the field in the Thunder's first two contests. With that in mind, the 26-year-old doesn't make for the most reliable fantasy option, especially while he's locked in as the clear third guard behind Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Schroder's high usage rate off the bench along with what looks to be a steady 20-plus-minute role most nights should at least make him worthy of roster consideration in deeper leagues or as a streamer in shallower formats.
