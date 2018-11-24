Schroder will get the start at shooting guard for Friday's matchup with the Hornets, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

It will mark the first time Schroder and Westbrook share the same backcourt as starters. The move is likely due to all the injuries at shooting guard on the depth chart, and not a full time switch going forward. Still, it will be interesting to see how the two compliment each other as starters.