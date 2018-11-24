Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Starting Friday
Schroder will get the start at shooting guard for Friday's matchup with the Hornets, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
It will mark the first time Schroder and Westbrook share the same backcourt as starters. The move is likely due to all the injuries at shooting guard on the depth chart, and not a full time switch going forward. Still, it will be interesting to see how the two compliment each other as starters.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Explodes for 32 points in win•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Returns to bench Monday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Continues impressive play Saturday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Posts double-double in 30 minutes•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Closes on double-double Monday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Contributes 19 points in third consecutive start•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...