Schroder will start Friday against the Clippers, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Schroder, in his return, will get the starting nod with Chris Paul (hand) sidelined. That said, Schroder's minutes could be limited since OKC already knows their playoff opponent -- Houston.
