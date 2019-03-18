Schroder will start at point guard Monday against the Heat, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

No surprise here, as the Thunder will be without Russell Westbrook on Monday after he picked up his 16th technical foul of the season over the weekend. Expect Schroder to see a bump in playing time, though he's already averaged just a shade under 30 minutes per game in his last seven contests off the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories