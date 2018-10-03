Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Starting preseason opener

Schroder will start Wednesday's game against Detroit, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

With Russell Westbrook (knee) out of commission, Schroder will step in as the starter for the time being. This will likely be the case through the preseason, and Schroder would be the first option to start if Westbrook were to miss any regular season action.

More News
Our Latest Stories