Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Starting preseason opener
Schroder will start Wednesday's game against Detroit, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
With Russell Westbrook (knee) out of commission, Schroder will step in as the starter for the time being. This will likely be the case through the preseason, and Schroder would be the first option to start if Westbrook were to miss any regular season action.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Shipped to Oklahoma City•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Could see competition in backcourt•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Out for remainder of season•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Sitting out Friday night•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Minnesota•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.