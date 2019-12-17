Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Strong all-around effort in win
Schroder amassed 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 109-106 victory over Chicago.
Schroder continues to put up strong numbers despite coming off the bench. Over the past two weeks, Schroder is the 55th ranked player, although, that number is buoyed by what is likely unsustainable shooting. A dropoff is likely to be coming at some point but until then, Schroder needs to be rostered in all 12-team formats.
