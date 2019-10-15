Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Struggles from field in start
Schroder posted four points (1-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds, and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 107-70 loss to the Mavericks.
Schroder was no longer listed on the injury report after missing Saturday's practice due to a minor thigh injury. Starting in place of Chris Paul (rest), Schroder struggled badly from the field and finished with nearly as many turnovers (four) as dimes. Overall it wasn't an inspiring performance from the veteran point guard, but he still has one more preseason tilt to shake off the rust.
