Schroder (quadriceps) played 28 minutes off the bench and contributed nine points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, and two boards across 28 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 119-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

After being listed as questionable heading into the game with the left quad contusion, Schroder ultimately suited up and delivered another uninspiring stat line. The 25-year-old continues to receive steady run at either guard spot with Alex Abrines (personal) and Andre Roberson (kneecap) sidelined, but he's been dreadful over his past five contests, averaging 8.8 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 boards while shooting 28.8 percent from the field and 63.6 percent from the free-throw line. Abrines rejoined the team for shootaround Tuesday and could return to action Thursday in San Antonio, which might result in a few minutes being lopped off Schroder's total.