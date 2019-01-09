Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Struggles in Tuesday's loss
Schroder (quadriceps) played 28 minutes off the bench and contributed nine points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, and two boards across 28 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 119-117 loss to the Timberwolves.
After being listed as questionable heading into the game with the left quad contusion, Schroder ultimately suited up and delivered another uninspiring stat line. The 25-year-old continues to receive steady run at either guard spot with Alex Abrines (personal) and Andre Roberson (kneecap) sidelined, but he's been dreadful over his past five contests, averaging 8.8 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 boards while shooting 28.8 percent from the field and 63.6 percent from the free-throw line. Abrines rejoined the team for shootaround Tuesday and could return to action Thursday in San Antonio, which might result in a few minutes being lopped off Schroder's total.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Uncertain to play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Well-rounded line off bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 19 points Sunday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Productive in spot start•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: To draw spot start•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Another double-digit showing•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.