Schroder finished with 26 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 116-109 win over the Raptors.

Schroder took Toronto to school, delivering an efficient scoring performance while filling up the box score. He remains the clear go-to option off the pine. Moreover, Russell Westbrook often defers to Schroder when the two share the court in an effort to keep him involved. With the Western Conference playoff teams all fighting for playoff positioning in some way, shape, or form, Schroder should be expected to keep earning ample minutes across the final nine regular season games here in 2018-19.