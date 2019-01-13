Schroder supplied 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four steals, and one rebound in 25 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 win over the Spurs.

Schroder matched his season high in steals while tallying solid scoring and assist totals. This is the first time since Dec. 30 that Schroder has connected on at least 40 percent of his field-goal attempts, and he hasn't been able to recapture the success he was enjoying back in November. With that being said, Tuesday's matchup with his former Hawks team, one of the worst defensive clubs in the league, represents a good chance for Schroder to string together a second straight solid showing.