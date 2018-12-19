Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Suspended Wednesday vs. Kings
Schroder has been suspended for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to his involvement in an altercation during Monday's game against the Bulls, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Schroder and Raymond Felton left the bench during Monday's altercation, prompting the league to suspend both reserve point guards. With the pair out, Deonte Burton may see run. However, Russell Westbrook may end up playing even more minutes than usual.
