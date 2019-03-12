Schroder recorded 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 98-89 win over the Jazz.

Schroder paced the Thunder in scoring while amassing double figures for the ninth consecutive contest. He has earned at least 30 minutes in seven of the last 10 games and continues to maintain a fairly high usage rate as the team's third-best offensive player behind Russell Westbrook and Paul George.