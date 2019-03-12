Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Team-high 24 points in Monday's win
Schroder recorded 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 98-89 win over the Jazz.
Schroder paced the Thunder in scoring while amassing double figures for the ninth consecutive contest. He has earned at least 30 minutes in seven of the last 10 games and continues to maintain a fairly high usage rate as the team's third-best offensive player behind Russell Westbrook and Paul George.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Well-rounded line in Tuesday's loss•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Heading back to bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Career-high rebound total in win•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Joins starting five•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Ugly shooting outing in return•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Practices Thursday•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...