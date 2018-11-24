Schroder scored 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.

Making his ninth start of the season -- but his first alongside Russell Westbrook -- Schroder played primarily off the ball and scored 20-plus points for the seventh time in 18 games. The 25-year-old will likely return to a sixth-man role once the Thunder backcourt gets healthier, but if he and Westbrook continue to show chemistry together, it can only improve Schroder's fantasy outlook going forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories