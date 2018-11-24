Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Thrives in return to starting five
Schroder scored 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.
Making his ninth start of the season -- but his first alongside Russell Westbrook -- Schroder played primarily off the ball and scored 20-plus points for the seventh time in 18 games. The 25-year-old will likely return to a sixth-man role once the Thunder backcourt gets healthier, but if he and Westbrook continue to show chemistry together, it can only improve Schroder's fantasy outlook going forward.
