Thunder's Dennis Schroder: To draw spot start
Schroder will start Friday against the Suns, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
With Paul George already ruled out due to a Quadriceps injury, Schroder gets the nod at shooting guard and Terrance Ferguson will bump over to small forward. Schroder has started nine games this season for the Thunder, although his last time entering the starting five dates back to Nov. 23, also against Phoenix.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Another double-digit showing•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Suspended Wednesday vs. Kings•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Big night off bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Plays 30 minutes off bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Thrives in return to starting five•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...