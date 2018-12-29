Schroder will start Friday against the Suns, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

With Paul George already ruled out due to a Quadriceps injury, Schroder gets the nod at shooting guard and Terrance Ferguson will bump over to small forward. Schroder has started nine games this season for the Thunder, although his last time entering the starting five dates back to Nov. 23, also against Phoenix.

