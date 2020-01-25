Schroder had 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 140-111 win over the Hawks.

Schroder has topped the 20-point plateau in each of his last three games, and he continues to be one of the league's premier scoring threats off the bench. A bonafide candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award, Schroder has been scorching hot during January since he is averaging 19.4 points while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from deep during the first month of 2020.