Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Tops 20-point mark once again
Schroder had 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 140-111 win over the Hawks.
Schroder has topped the 20-point plateau in each of his last three games, and he continues to be one of the league's premier scoring threats off the bench. A bonafide candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award, Schroder has been scorching hot during January since he is averaging 19.4 points while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from deep during the first month of 2020.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Big game off bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Drops 23 points in win•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Plays 38 minutes off bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 25 as substitute•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Ugly shooting outing•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Hot shooting returns•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.