Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Tops 20-point plateau again
Schroder had 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 121-106 win at Cleveland.
A Sixth Man of the Year candidate based on what he has done over the last few weeks, Schroder continues to be the Thunder's main scoring threat despite coming off the bench on a regular basis. The veteran point guard has scored 20 or more points in seven of his last eight appearances, and he is averaging 23.5 points on 48.2 shooting over that span. He will remain one of the top fantasy assets -- considering bench players only -- across most formats moving forward since he is averaging 32.6 minutes per game during that eight-game stretch.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Pops for 20 off bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Cleared to play•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Listed as questionable•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Out with ankle soreness•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Extends impressive scoring streak•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Good to go•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.