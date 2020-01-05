Schroder had 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 121-106 win at Cleveland.

A Sixth Man of the Year candidate based on what he has done over the last few weeks, Schroder continues to be the Thunder's main scoring threat despite coming off the bench on a regular basis. The veteran point guard has scored 20 or more points in seven of his last eight appearances, and he is averaging 23.5 points on 48.2 shooting over that span. He will remain one of the top fantasy assets -- considering bench players only -- across most formats moving forward since he is averaging 32.6 minutes per game during that eight-game stretch.