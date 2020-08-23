Schroder finished with 29 points (10-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 victory in Game 23 over the Rockets.

Schroder finally got things going on the offensive end as the Thunder stole Game 3 and are now only one win away from leveling the series. The Thunder are running a very tight rotation at the moment, resulting in heavy minutes for Schroder despite coming off the bench. His value is typically reliant on his scoring numbers; however, he can be a sneaky source of assists and is worth considering in daily formats.