Schroder is expected to be traded from the Thunder to the Lakers this week in exchange for Danny Green and 28th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Trades cannot be completed until the league moratorium is lifted Monday at noon ET, but the two sides are apparently in agreement on a deal. Schroder primarily came off the bench for Oklahoma City last season and averaged 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.5 percent from deep. The 27-year-old would serve as Los Angeles' No. 3 offensive option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the move would help cover the potential departures of Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley in free agency. Even if everything is agreed upon, the trade can't be finalized until Wednesday as the Lakers must make the draft selection on behalf of the Thunder.