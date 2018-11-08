Schroder tallied 28 points (11-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 95-86 win over the Cavaliers.

Schroder entered the starting lineup with Russell Westbrook (ankle) sidelined, and did not disappoint, putting up a season-high in points Wednesday night. His minutes won't improve drastically with Westbrook out, rather he should have more opportunities to put up statistics with those minutes, given the need for a new focal point of the offense.