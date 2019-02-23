Schroder (personal) provided nine points (3-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes off the bench Friday in the Thunder's 148-147 double-overtime win over the Jazz.

Schroder had missed the Thunder's final two games before the All-Star break following the birth of his child. As anticipated, the point guard was available to play and paced the Thunder bench in minutes, as is usually the case. Unfortunately, Schroder's ugly shooting limited his overall fantasy impact, as he fell below 10 points for the first time in his last 12 games.