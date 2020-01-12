Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Ugly shooting outing
Schroder provided 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, four rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes off the bench Saturday in Oklahoma City's 125-110 loss to the Lakers.
Schroder could not find his shooting touch through the first three quarters, leading to only one shot in the fourth despite being on the floor for 11 minutes. He will continue to have value as the Thunder's sixth man, but performances like this demonstrate how the score-first point guard is a hit or miss depending on how he shoots in a particular game. The 26-year-old will look to get back on track Monday against the Timberwolves.
