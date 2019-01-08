Schroder is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left quadriceps contusion.

The Thunder should provide added clarity on Schroder's outlook in the hours leading up to the 8 p.m. EST tipoff, but even if he suits up, the sixth man wouldn't make for an especially appealing option in DFS formats. Schroder has demonstrated poor form over the past four games, averaging 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest while shooting 27.5 percent from the field.