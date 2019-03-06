Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Well-rounded line in Tuesday's loss
Schroder supplied 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, and four rebounds in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 131-120 loss to the Timberwolves.
Schroder returned to a reserve role with Paul George (shoulder) returning to the lineup following a three-game absence. As per usual, Schroder saw the fifth-most minutes behind George, Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams, and Jerami Grant, with the 25-year-old point guard extending his streak of double-digit scoring to six tilts. Most of Schroder's per-game averages have slipped some here in 2018-19, but he is posting career highs in rebounds (3.5) and made threes (1.5) per contest.
