Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Well-rounded line off bench
Schroder produced 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes Wednesday in the Thunder's 107-101 win over the Lakers.
It was a woeful shooting night for both of the Thunder's point guards, as Schroder and Russell Westbrook both filled out the box score nicely but finished a combined 7-for-33 from the field, 2-for-9 from three-point range and 8-for-14 from the charity stripe. The inefficient shooting has been par for the course for both floor generals all season, though Schroder is at least normally an asset from the free-throw line (81.6 percent). Schroder should continue to absorb all of the backup minutes behind Westbrook in addition to a good chunk of run at shooting guard while Alex Abrines (personal) and Andre Roberson (kneecap) remain without timetables to return to the team.
