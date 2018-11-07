Schroder will get the start Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

As anticipated, Schroder will move into the spot vacated by Russell Westbrook (ankle), who will miss at least one game after rolling his ankle during Monday's win over New Orleans. Schroder should be set for an increase in minutes in the short term, but he's already averaging 28.1 minutes per game for the season. In the two games Westbrook missed to begin the year, Schroder played 34 and 30 minutes, respectively.