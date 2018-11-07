Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Will start Wednesday
Schroder will get the start Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
As anticipated, Schroder will move into the spot vacated by Russell Westbrook (ankle), who will miss at least one game after rolling his ankle during Monday's win over New Orleans. Schroder should be set for an increase in minutes in the short term, but he's already averaging 28.1 minutes per game for the season. In the two games Westbrook missed to begin the year, Schroder played 34 and 30 minutes, respectively.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Increased role perhaps coming his way•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Plays 26 minutes Friday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 21 points in Thursday's win•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Continues producing despite bench role•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Moving to bench role•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Can't find net in loss•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...