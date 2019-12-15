Burton posted 18 points (6-for-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 36 minutes of G League action during Friday's 106-87 loss to Salt Lake City.

Burton registered his second double-double in a row Friday, bringing down just enough boards to reach the mark. Since coming down from the Thunder, Burton is averaging 19.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists across five games with the Blue.