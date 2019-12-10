Thunder's Deonte Burton: Another solid outing in G League
Burton tallied 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 128-115 G League loss to Texas.
Since coming down to the G League, Burton has lit it up, averaging 21.0 points on 54.3 percent shooting along with 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals. He's used for depth on the Thunder's bench in the pros, so it's unclear how long this G League stint will last, as it could end at any time. However long he stays, the Blue will be glad to have him.
