Thunder's Deonte Burton: Assigned to G-League
Burton was sent to the Blue on Saturday, following a one-game suspension for a locker room altercation, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Burton will head to the G-League as part of his punishment for Wednesday's altercation in the Thunder's locker room. His absence won't have much of an impact as Burton's seeing just 8.4 minutes in 12 appearances this season.
