Thunder's Deonte Burton: Converted to NBA deal
Burton and the Thunder agreed to terms on a multi-year deal Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The main implication is that Burton's two-way contract has now been converted to a full NBA deal, so he'll be playoff-eligible with a little more security. The details of the contract have not been disclosed, but it likely includes a team option or partial guarantee.
