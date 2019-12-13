Thunder's Deonte Burton: Double-double in win
Burton registered 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 98-96 G League loss to Salt Lake.
Burton's double-double counts as his first of the year through four games since joining the Blue in the G League. It was not his most efficient shooting performance, but his season-high 39 minutes allowed him to fill the stat sheet a bit more than usual, resulting in an 11-rebound night.
