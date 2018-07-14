Burton, who hit the game-winning shot as time expired, finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block across 26 minutes during Friday's 87-85 summer league win over the Magic.

In addition to hitting the game-winner, Burton led the team in points, rebounds and steals Friday. The Iowa State product had put together some quality games before Friday, however, this was his best one. He played overseas last year, but could have an opportunity to sign a contract in the States if this performance, in combination with his others, is weighed heavily enough.