Thunder's Deonte Burton: Drops 17 points, hits game-winner
Burton, who hit the game-winning shot as time expired, finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block across 26 minutes during Friday's 87-85 summer league win over the Magic.
In addition to hitting the game-winner, Burton led the team in points, rebounds and steals Friday. The Iowa State product had put together some quality games before Friday, however, this was his best one. He played overseas last year, but could have an opportunity to sign a contract in the States if this performance, in combination with his others, is weighed heavily enough.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...