Burton registered 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block across 41 minutes during Saturday's 127-104 G League win over Stockton.

Sent down from Oklahoma City's pro club Saturday, Burton contributed in a multitude of ways, stuffing the stat sheet to help the Blue defeat the Kings in his first stint of G League action this year. Burton shot the ball well, too, hitting nine of 15 shots with four of them coming from behind the arc. It's unclear how long he'll remain in the G League, but it's obvious that he can manufacture production using diverse methods.