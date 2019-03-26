Thunder's Deonte Burton: Grabs three boards in Monday's loss
Burton totaled two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, and one assist in eight minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
Burton has earned single-digit minutes in seven of eight appearances since the All-Star break and hasn't reached double figures in scoring since Feb. 11. Despite recently having his two-way contract converted into a full NBA deal, Burton doesn't possess much appeal across most fantasy formats.
