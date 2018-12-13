Thunder's Deonte Burton: Inactive Wednesday
Burton won't play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Burton won't be active for Wednesday's game after playing just one minutes in his previous appearance Monday. It looks like Burton will be on the outside of the rotation looking in for the foreseeable future as his minutes have trended down over the past five games.
