Thunder's Deonte Burton: Joining Oklahoma City for summer league
Burton committed to playing for the Thunder's summer league team Friday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
After going undrafted in 2017, Burton signed with the Timberwolves as a free agent, but the former Iowa State standout ultimately decided to spend his first professional season overseas in the Korean Basketball League. There, he was named league MVP and now may potentially be looking to chase an NBA dream this summer.
