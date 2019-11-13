Thunder's Deonte Burton: Leads bench in blowout loss
Burton scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding three rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 111-85 loss to the Pacers.
The second-year guard was the only member of the Thunder's second unit to score in double digits, and the only OKC player overall to drain multiple three-pointers. Burton had only seen action in four games heading into Tuesday, never getting more than nine minutes in any of them, so his season-best performance here seems to have been a product of extensive garbage time rather than a change in his spot at the end of the bench.
