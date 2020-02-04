Thunder's Deonte Burton: Moved to G League
The Thunder assigned Burton to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Burton will presumably suit up for the Blue in their matchup Tuesday with the South Bay Lakers before returning to the Thunder in short order. The second-year wing hasn't had the opportunity to play much for the Thunder lately, seeing three minutes or fewer in four of the team's past six contests.
