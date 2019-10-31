Burton is averaging 4.7 minutes through three appearances thus far this season.

Burton has seen the floor in three of four games thus far this season. However, he has combined to post just three points, one board, and one steal, and in one of the games he was only on the court for minute. After averaging 18.5 minutes per matchup in four preseason appearances, it seemed possible Burton would get a few more minutes here and there on a team lacking much depth, but thus far he has mostly been glued to the bench.