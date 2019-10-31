Thunder's Deonte Burton: Not a factor thus far in 2019-20
Burton is averaging 4.7 minutes through three appearances thus far this season.
Burton has seen the floor in three of four games thus far this season. However, he has combined to post just three points, one board, and one steal, and in one of the games he was only on the court for minute. After averaging 18.5 minutes per matchup in four preseason appearances, it seemed possible Burton would get a few more minutes here and there on a team lacking much depth, but thus far he has mostly been glued to the bench.
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.