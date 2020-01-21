Thunder's Deonte Burton: Not getting time
Burton has not suited up in the G League since Jan. 10.
Burton has made eight appearances for the Blue this season, though he's spent the majority of his time with the Thunder in the NBA. During his time in the G League, the 25-year-old is averaging 15.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 blocks. It remains to be seen when or if he'll return to the G League again this season.
