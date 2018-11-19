Burton has played in each of the Thunder's last three contests.

This isn't exactly breaking news, but Burton has totaled double-digit minutes in two consecutive games, playing 12 minutes against the Knicks last week and 10 minutes in Saturday's win over Phoenix. Burton will have a difficult time earning any sort of consistent spot in the rotation, but with Terrance Ferguson (personal) and Andre Roberson (knee) out -- and Alex Abrines (illness) questionable -- Monday, Burton could again see some deep bench minutes. Once that trio is healthy, however, Burton will likely sink back into a reduced role.