Thunder's Deonte Burton: Plays through illness
Burton (illness) logged four minutes of court time in Sunday's 131-103 win over the Spurs, contributing three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block.
The NBA's official injury report listed Burton as out in advance of Sunday's contest, but the 26-year-old apparently saw enough improvement in his condition prior to tip off to gain clearance for action. Burton's only run came in garbage time, and it's unlikely he'll be a fixture in coach Billy Donovan's rotation at any point in the near future.
