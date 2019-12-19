Thunder's Deonte Burton: Recalled from G League
Burton was recalled from the G League on Thursday.
Burton has been playing plenty of basketball this season, starting seven games for the Oklahoma City Blue and appearing in 12 games with the Thunder. He might end up seeing action against the Suns on Friday in what would be his first NBA appearance since Dec. 4.
